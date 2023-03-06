The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP has distributed the hall ticket for the AP interfor the second year practical exam. Students who are appearing in these examinations can download the hall ticket through the official website bieap.apcfss.in using their roll number, first-year hall ticket number or Aadhar number. According to a notification in the official website,students can also download the Hall-Ticket using their First Year Hall Ticket Number or Aadhar number.

“This Hall-Ticket is only for Practical Examinations February/March 2023," according to the official notification.

Hall-Tickets for theory examinations in March/April 2023 will be issued separately. No students will be allowed inside the exam center without an appropriate hall ticket.

How to download AP Inter practical hall ticket 2023

Candidates appearing in these must go to the official website: bie.ap.gov.in.

After that click on the ‘Inter hall tickets 2023 second year practical exam’ link.

Students should now enter roll number/previous hall ticket number or any other detail as asked in the given space.

Students should now click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ button and the AP Inter hall tickets 2023 will display on the screen.

Take printouts of AP Intermediate 2nd year hall tickets for further use.

The examination for the AP Inter Ist year will begin on March 15 and will end on April 4, 2023. The examination for AP Inter 2nd year will commence on March 16 and will conclude on April 4, 2023.

The AP Inter practical examination will be conducted from April 15, 2023, to April 25, 2023, and from April 30 to May 10. The examination will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

AP Inter Ist year and 2nd-year date sheet: How to check

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Under the what's new section click on “Time Table for First and Second Year Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) March 2023"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the pdf for future reference.