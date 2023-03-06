AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: How to download hall ticket, other details

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP has distributed the hall ticket for the AP interfor the second year practical exam. Students who are appearing in these examinations can download the hall ticket through the official website bieap.apcfss.in using their roll number, first-year hall ticket number or Aadhar number. According to a notification in the official website,students can also download the Hall-Ticket using their First Year Hall Ticket Number or Aadhar number.

