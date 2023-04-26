The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) results today i.e. on 26 April at 5 pm. Once the results are out, students can their results on the official website of BIEAP i.e. bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in . The chairman of Board of Intermediate Education and Hon'ble Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Botcha Satyanarayan Garu, will announce the results.

The first-year intermediate exams were held from 15 March-3 April while the second-year intermediate exam were conducted from 15 March-4 April.

In 2023, a total of about 10,03,990 students appeared for the AP Inter exams 2023 of which 4.84 lakh appeared for 1st year exams while 5.19 lakh appeared for 2nd year.

As per Hindustan Times report, in 2022, about 9,41,358 students appeared for the 1st year and 2nd year exams of which 56 percent students passed the inter 1st year exams while 61 percent cleared the inter 2nd year exams.

Here's how to download AP Inter exam result 2023

Visit the official website BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on the AP Inter result link

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Your AP Inter result will be displayed on the screen

Check your name and other details thoroughly and download it for further use.