AP Inter Result 2023: BIEAP 1st year, 2nd year results today at bieap.apcfss.in; check all details here1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 07:17 AM IST
- Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Class 12th Result: The first-year intermediate exams were held from 15 March-3 April while the second-year intermediate exam were conducted from 15 March-4 April.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) results today i.e. on 26 April at 5 pm. Once the results are out, students can their results on the official website of BIEAP i.e. bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in. The chairman of Board of Intermediate Education and Hon'ble Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Botcha Satyanarayan Garu, will announce the results.
