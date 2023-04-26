The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) results today i.e. on 26 April at 5 pm. Once the results are out, students can their results on the official website of BIEAP i.e. bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in. The chairman of Board of Intermediate Education and Hon'ble Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Botcha Satyanarayan Garu, will announce the results.

