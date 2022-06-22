The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Inter Results 2022 today. The 1st year and 2nd year results were declared today at 12.30pm in a press conference.

Candidates who wrote the exam are advised to check the official website bie.ap.gov.in to check their scores. The results can also be checked on manabadi.co.in.

Students will be required to enter their roll number and name to check the AP inter result 2022.

The AP Intermediate board exams were held from 6 May to 25 May 2022. Information such as the result status, grades, and other details about the student is included in the online manabadi inter results 2022 AP.

Here's how to check AP Intermediate Results 2022 (1st and 2nd Year)

1.Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

2.Choose the link for "AP Intermediate result 2022".

3.Enter the roll number and other details in the respective fields.

4.The AP Intermediate 2022 results will be displayed on the screen.

5.The BIEAP 2022 results can be downloaded and saved from here.

Keep an extra copy of the manabadi inter results 2022 AP handy for future reference.

Websites to check AP Intermediate Results 2022 (1st and 2nd Year)

-bie.ap.gov.in

-results.bie.ap.gov.in

-examresults.ap.nic.in

-results.apcfss.in