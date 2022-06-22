AP Intermediate Results 2022 declared. Direct link, steps to download here1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 01:13 PM IST
AP Intermediate Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh board has announced the AP Intermediate result 2022 today at bie.ap.gov.in.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Inter Results 2022 today. The 1st year and 2nd year results were declared today at 12.30pm in a press conference.