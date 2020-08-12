AP, Karnataka see new highs in COVID cases; over 100 deaths in TN

On Wednesday, the state added another 9,597 to its tally and its infection positivity rate continued to spiral, reaching 9.59 per cent. It recorded 93 fresh coronavirus casualties while another 6,676 patients recovered and got discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, the latest government bulletin said. The state's cumulative COVID-19 tally touched 2,54,146 and now has 90,425 active cases after 1,61,425 patients recovered and 2,296 succumbed. Health department officials said 80 per cent of the coronavirus cases being reported were asymptomatic.