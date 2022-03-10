AP: Minister tells Assembly that over 66,000 posts are vacant in the state govt

“Orders have been issued in June last year for releasing of annual calendar of recruitment to fill up 10,143 posts in various categories in 2021-22. Further, permission was accorded to fill 22,306 posts in the Medical and Health Department," he said. The Finance Minister, however, did not mention that not even 1,000 posts out of the promised 10,143 were actually notified.

