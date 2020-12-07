AP mysterious illness: Three-member expert team rushed to Eluru

A three-member team of medical experts is being rushed to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh after Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu raised the issue in front of spoke to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday.

The team consists of Dr Jamshed Nayar, associate professor (emergency medicine) from AIIMS, Dr Avinash Deoshtawar, virologist at NIV PUNE, and Dr Sanket Kulkarni, the deputy director at PH Expert from NCDC, Delhi.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, "The team should reach by tomorrow morning and submit a preliminary report by evening."

A report released by the district collector said that as many as 340 people fell sick with complaints of giddiness and epilepsy since Saturday night, out of which 157 are still undergoing treatment. A 45-year-old man died on Sunday while 168 have been discharged.

A team of 56 doctors, including specialists, have been providing treatment to the patients.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited Eluru Government Hospital in West Godavari district where over 150 patients have been admitted with complaints of nausea, giddiness and epilepsy.

Health authorities could not yet establish the cause of the disease though blood tests and CT (brain) scans were performed. Cerebral Spinal Fluid tests also turned out to be normal.

Though initially it was suspected that water contamination could have been the cause of the disease, sample tests ruled that out.

With inputs from agencies.

