AP POLYCET 2022: Result declared at polycetap.nic.in, Click here to know more

Students can check their results on polycetap.nic.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST

The AP POLYCET is conducted for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State.