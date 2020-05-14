As part of its lockdown exit plan, 22 coronavirus (covid-19) clusters with high number of cases in Andhra Pradesh will have a containment zone of 1 kilometre, while 103 clusters which have less than 10 positive cases are to be under a containment zone of about 400-meter radius including the buffer. AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday also announced that collection of electricity bills will be deferred till 30 June following complaints of inflated amounts from the public.

The identification of clusters in such a manner was designed as part of AP’s lockdown exit plan in a meeting between government officials and Jagan Mohan Reddy, who asked the former to prepare a post lockdown exit plan for the state. With the ongoing lockdown coming to an end on 17 May, he directed officials concerned to come with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for places where there would be large gatherings likes schools.

At a meeting with concerned officials, Reddy told officials that the SOP should be aimed at preventing, containing and minimizing the spread of coronavirus (covid-19). According to a statement from his office, plans have been made to revamp the identified clusters across AP as new clusters have been surfacing over the last few days.

So far, a total of 290 clusters have been identified in the state in both urban and rural areas of which 22 have been reporting more number of cases are going to have a containment zone with radius of 1 Km. Similarly, 103 clusters which have less than 10 positive cases are to be under a containment zone of about 400-meter radius including the buffer.

Of the total 290 covid-19 clusters, 75 of them have not registered with any new cases in the last 28 days, and officials have sought to denotify them for regular movement. Apart from that, 90 more clusters which have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 days are also yet to be denotified as covid-19 clusters, added the statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Reddy also told officials to be kind and generous to migrant workers, by providing them with food and shelter. State government officials also informed him that due to lack of awareness, a large number of migrants belonging to Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar are passing through AP without waiting for Shramik trains. Those identified at the border checkpoints are being sent to relief camps.

On Thursday, 36 new cases were reported, while 32 migrant workers had also tested positive for covid-19. Among the workers who tested positive, majority of them were had come from Mumbai and precautionary measures were set in place to control the spread. With regard to the deferment of collection of electricity bills, the decision was taken by the Reddy after there were complaints from many consumers that they received inflated amounts this summer.

The bills were not given last month due to the lockdown and the current bills are of two months (with an average taken for each month), officials contended however. Reddy however took the the decision postpone the collection of bills till 30 June.

