AP records 10,004 new COVID-19 infections, tally over 4.34 lakh

AMARAVATI : For the sixth day in a row, more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, as Andhra Pradeshs Covid-19 graph continued its steep spiral to reach 4,34,771 on Monday.

And, AP has become the second state behind Maharashtra to have more than one lakh active coronavirus cases, the latest statistics revealed.

And, AP has become the second state behind Maharashtra to have more than one lakh active coronavirus cases, the latest statistics revealed.

After 3,30,526 recoveries and 3,969 deaths, the state has 1,00,276, the latest bulletin said.

On Sunday, AP took the second place in the national Covid-19 chart, relegating Tamil Nadu to the third spot.

With more than half the 13 districts reporting cases daily in excess of 800 each, the number of active cases has been piling up though overall more than 8,500 patients are getting discharged from hospitals.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, East Godavari, West Godavari, SPS Nellore and Srikakulam reported more than 1,000 cases each and the state recorded 10,004 fresh infections.

Anantapuramu and Chittoor added more than 900 each while Kurnool and Visakhapatnam registered 600-plus each.

The bulletin said 85 Covid-19 patients succumbed in the state in 24 hours, with SPS Nellore accounting for 12, Chittoor and Prakasam nine each.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.