AP records 8,943 Covid-19 cases, infection count now over 2.7 lakh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 8,943 Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the overall tally to 2,73,085.

The latest bulletin said these cases were registered in the last 24 hours from 53,026 tests but 9,779 coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals across the state.

Also, 97 fresh casualties were reported pushing the death toll to 2,475.

The number of active cases stood at 89,907 after a total of 1,80,703 patients had recovered so far.

Kurnool district reported 12 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, while East Godavari, Chittoor, Guntur, West Godavari and SPS Nellore had 10 each.

Anantapuramu, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Kadapa saw six new deaths each, Vizianagaram three and Krishna two, according to the bulletin.

East Godavari continued to top the charts, reporting 1,146 fresh Covid-19 cases, followed by Chittoor with 987 and Kurnool 956.

Visakhapatnam was behind with 885, Anantapuramu 762 and West Godavari 748 new cases.

The bulletin said 27,58,485 sample tests were completed at the rate of 51,657 per million population, the highest in the country, but the infection positivity rate continued its spiral and reached 9.90 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

