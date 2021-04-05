The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh on Monday jumped over the 10,500 mark once again as 1,326 more people were infected with the disease.

On November 28, the state had 11,571 active cases but ever since the slide started and fell to as low as 575 on February 23.

As the 'second wave' began in early March, the active cases started climbing again and reached 10,710 on Monday.

However, very few of the infected persons were hospitalised now and majority were placed in home isolation only, Health department officials said.

According to the latest bulletin,911 patients got cured and five more succumbed to Covid-19 in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, A total of 1,65,101 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 55,878 from Maharashtra, 12,778 from Tamil Nadu, 12,625 from Karnataka, 11,081 from Delhi, 10,344 from West Bengal, 8,881 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,244 from Andhra Pradesh and 7,083 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Cumulative figure of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh: Total cases: 9,09,002, Total recoveries: 8,91,048, Active cases: 10,710, Total deaths: 7,244

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via