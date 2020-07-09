AP reports 1,555 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally mounts to 23,814

A new single-day record spike of 1,555 cases pushed the Covid-19 tally further up to 23,814 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The latest bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department said 13 more coronavirus patients succumbed in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 277 while 904 recovered and got discharged from hospitals.

So far, 12,154 Covid-19 patients had recovered in the state, the bulletin said, adding the number of active cases now increased to 11,383. The total 23,814 coronavirus positive cases include 21,071 locals, 2,319 from other states and 424 foreign returnees.

Krishna and Chittoor districts now went past the 2,000 mark having 2,795 and 2,001 positive cases while Visakhapatnam crossed 1,000 to touch 1,191 cases. In the last 24 hours, Kurnool and Guntur districts reported three Covid-19 deaths each.

Anantapuramu and Prakasam had two fresh casualties each while Krishna, West Godavari and Chittoor reported one each.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via