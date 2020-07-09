Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy,

AP reports 1,555 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally mounts to 23,814

1 min read . 05:53 PM IST

PTI

The latest bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department said 13 more coronavirus patients succumbed in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 277 while 904 recovered and got discharged from hospitals