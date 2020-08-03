AP reports 7,822 COVID-19 cases, 63 fatalities

AMARAVATI : The COVID-19 surge continued in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 7,822 fresh cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,66,586. While 5,786 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the state, another 63 succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said. With a total of 88,672 recoveries so far, the number of active cases now stood at 76,377 and the total fatalities increased to 1,537, the bulletin added. In the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday, 45,516 samples were tested, including 18,088 for rapid antigens while the cumulative tests crossed 21,10,923. The infection positivity rate rose to 7.89 per cent after 39,520 per million population tests were conducted. Government data also revealed that the recovery rate increased to 53.23 per cent while the mortality rate slipped marginally to 0.92 per cent. After easing a little in the last couple of days, East Godavari once again recorded the highest number of 1,113 cases, now aggregating 23,314, while Visakhapatnam registered 1,049 fresh cases, taking its cumulative to 14,196. Visakhapatnam now has the highest number of 10,124 active cases, the bulk of which came in the last week. Anantapuramu district also continued its upward trend with 953 new cases, reaching 17,476 so far. Kurnool inched closer to the 20,000-mark, aggregating 19,679 with the addition of 602 fresh cases. West Godavari district reported 11 fresh casualties in the last 24 hours, followed by Visakhapatnam nine, Prakasam eight, SPS Nellore and Srikakulam districts seven each.

The COVID-19 surge continued in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 7,822 fresh cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,66,586. While 5,786 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the state, another 63 succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said. With a total of 88,672 recoveries so far, the number of active cases now stood at 76,377 and the total fatalities increased to 1,537, the bulletin added. In the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday, 45,516 samples were tested, including 18,088 for rapid antigens while the cumulative tests crossed 21,10,923. The infection positivity rate rose to 7.89 per cent after 39,520 per million population tests were conducted. Government data also revealed that the recovery rate increased to 53.23 per cent while the mortality rate slipped marginally to 0.92 per cent. After easing a little in the last couple of days, East Godavari once again recorded the highest number of 1,113 cases, now aggregating 23,314, while Visakhapatnam registered 1,049 fresh cases, taking its cumulative to 14,196. Visakhapatnam now has the highest number of 10,124 active cases, the bulk of which came in the last week. Anantapuramu district also continued its upward trend with 953 new cases, reaching 17,476 so far. Kurnool inched closer to the 20,000-mark, aggregating 19,679 with the addition of 602 fresh cases. West Godavari district reported 11 fresh casualties in the last 24 hours, followed by Visakhapatnam nine, Prakasam eight, SPS Nellore and Srikakulam districts seven each.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.