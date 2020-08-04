AP reports 9,747 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths

AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,76,333 on Tuesday as 9,747 cases were added as districts like East Godavari, Anantapuramu and Kurnool continued to report peak load of infections. The state also registered 67 coronavirus casualties while another 6,953 patients got cured in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said. The infection positivity rate climbed further up to 8. 11 per cent after 21,75,070 sample tests were completed, at the rate of 40,732 per million population. In all 95,625 coronavirus patients had recovered and 1,604 died so far, leaving 79,104 active cases in the state, the bulletin said. The recovery rate improved to 54.23 per cent and the mortality rate stood at 0.91 per cent. East Godavari district reported 1,371 more cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Anantapuramu with 1,325 and Kurnool 1,016. Kurnool became the second district in the state after East Godavari to cross the 20,000-mark in the overall number of COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, Guntur reported 12 COVID-19 deaths, Krishna nine, Kurnool eight, Chittoor, SPS Nellore and East Godavari seven each. Anantapuramu and Srikakulam accounted for six fatalities each.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.