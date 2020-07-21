AP reports nearly 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases; 62 deaths

AMARAVATI : Shooting further up with the addition of nearly 5,000 cases, Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally touched 55,773 while the state saw 62 deaths, the highest in a day so far, on Tuesday. The latest bulletin said 1,232 patients also got cured and discharged from hospitals as the cumulative recoveries rose to 22,896. The state now has 32,119 active cases. The COVID-19 toll in the state now stood at 758 with 62 fresh deaths. Of the total 4,944 positives reported in the last 24 hours ended at 9 AM, as many as 1,581 were found through rapid antigen, the bulletin said. The state so far completed 13,86,274 tests. In the last 24 hours, East Godavari district registered ten deaths, Visakhapatnam nine, Chittoor eight and Srikakulam seven. Anantapuramu and West Godavari reported six deaths each, Guntur and Prakasam five each, Kurnool four, Kadapa and Vizianagaram one death each, according to the bulletin.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.