Home >News >India >AP's COVID-19 tally breaches 1 lakh mark; Toll rises to 1,090
Health-care workers prepare to test people with COVID-19 symptoms

AP's COVID-19 tally breaches 1 lakh mark; Toll rises to 1,090

1 min read . 08:01 PM IST PTI

  • With accentuated rise of 6,000 COVID-19 positive cases Andhra Pradesh has crossed the gloomy mark of 1 lakh cases after Karnataka
  • 49 deaths were reported in previous 24 hours with active cases mounting at around 51,700

AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh on Monday crossed the one lakh mark in COVID-19 cases with over 6,000 people testing positive as the rapid spread of the infection in recent days continued unabated. The states COVID-19 count doubled in just about eight days as the day's 6,051 cases pushed the tally to 1,02,349. It had crossed the 50,000 mark on July 20. From 15,252 confirmed cases on July 1, the number swelled to the current level as every district in the state has been witnessing a severe surge in the pandemic. According to the latest bulletin, 49 fresh deaths were reported in the state, taking the coronavirus toll to 1,090. In the last 24 hours, a total of 3,234 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. The state now has 51,701 active cases after a total of 49,558 patients had recovered, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

