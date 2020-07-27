AP's COVID-19 tally breaches 1 lakh mark; Toll rises to 1,090

AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh on Monday crossed the one lakh mark in COVID-19 cases with over 6,000 people testing positive as the rapid spread of the infection in recent days continued unabated. The states COVID-19 count doubled in just about eight days as the day's 6,051 cases pushed the tally to 1,02,349. It had crossed the 50,000 mark on July 20. From 15,252 confirmed cases on July 1, the number swelled to the current level as every district in the state has been witnessing a severe surge in the pandemic. According to the latest bulletin, 49 fresh deaths were reported in the state, taking the coronavirus toll to 1,090. In the last 24 hours, a total of 3,234 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. The state now has 51,701 active cases after a total of 49,558 patients had recovered, the bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday crossed the one lakh mark in COVID-19 cases with over 6,000 people testing positive as the rapid spread of the infection in recent days continued unabated. The states COVID-19 count doubled in just about eight days as the day's 6,051 cases pushed the tally to 1,02,349. It had crossed the 50,000 mark on July 20. From 15,252 confirmed cases on July 1, the number swelled to the current level as every district in the state has been witnessing a severe surge in the pandemic. According to the latest bulletin, 49 fresh deaths were reported in the state, taking the coronavirus toll to 1,090. In the last 24 hours, a total of 3,234 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. The state now has 51,701 active cases after a total of 49,558 patients had recovered, the bulletin said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.