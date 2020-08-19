AP's COVID-19 tally touches 3.16 lakh with 9,742 fresh cases

AMARAVATI : Maintaining the steep ascent, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally touched 3.16 lakh on Wednesday as 9,742 more cases were added in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus toll mounted to 2,906 as 86 fresh casualties were reported. The latest bulletin said 8,061 COVID-19 victims got cured and discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours.

Maintaining the steep ascent, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally touched 3.16 lakh on Wednesday as 9,742 more cases were added in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus toll mounted to 2,906 as 86 fresh casualties were reported. The latest bulletin said 8,061 COVID-19 victims got cured and discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours.

After showing a declining trend for three days last week, the number of active cases once again saw a spike and now stood at 86,725 after 2,26,372 patients had recovered. After crossing the three lakh mark in the number of coronavirus cases, AP on Wednesday crossed the 30 lakh mark in the total tests, aggregating 30,19,296, with an infection positivity rate of 10.47 per cent.

After showing a declining trend for three days last week, the number of active cases once again saw a spike and now stood at 86,725 after 2,26,372 patients had recovered. After crossing the three lakh mark in the number of coronavirus cases, AP on Wednesday crossed the 30 lakh mark in the total tests, aggregating 30,19,296, with an infection positivity rate of 10.47 per cent. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

East Godavari district continued to show a worsening trend, adding 1,399 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and pushing its aggregate to 43,999. It has the highest number of 15,767 active cases in the state after reporting 295 deaths as well.

Anantapuramu also added 1,123 new cases, taking its gross to 31,630, but it has only 5,590 active cases. West Godavari (919), Visakhapatnam (835), Chittoor (830), Kurnool (794) and SPS Nellore (755) were the other districts to report a large number of cases in the last 24 hours. Chittoor and SPS Nellore also reported 15 more deaths each, Anantapuramu eight, Guntur seven, Prakasam and Srikakulam six each. With 313, Guntur now tops the chart in the COVID-19 toll in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.