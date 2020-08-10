AMARAVATI : A reduction in sample testing by about 15,000 bore a reflection on Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 daily tally as it reported only 7,665 fresh cases on Monday after reporting over 10,000 each for five consecutive days.

The latest bulletin said 46,999 tests, including 24,331 rapid antigens, were conducted in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday as against 62,000-plus tests per day over the past few days. No reason was cited for the drop in number of tests. The states gross testing increased to 25,34,304, leading to a cumulative positivity rate of 9.29 per cent as against the national average of 9.01 per cent.

The fresh cases took the state's tally of positive cases to 2,35,525 while 80 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 2,116. Also, 6,924 coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals. After a total of 1,45,636 patients recovered from the infection, the state now has 87,773 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Only East Godavari reported cases in four digits (1,235) while all other districts stayed on a three-digit count. Though it has been adding less number of cases, Prakasam district continued to report more number of deaths 42 in the last five days with 22 coming in the last two days. Guntur reported 10 new casualties, West Godavari 9, Kadapa and Srikakulam seven each, Chittoor and Kurnool six each, Anantapuramu, SPS Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram five each. East Godavari added four more deaths to its tally.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

