AP's daily testing figures, cases dip; Tally rises to 2.35 lakh

Only East Godavari reported cases in four digits (1,235) while all other districts stayed on a three-digit count. Though it has been adding less number of cases, Prakasam district continued to report more number of deaths 42 in the last five days with 22 coming in the last two days. Guntur reported 10 new casualties, West Godavari 9, Kadapa and Srikakulam seven each, Chittoor and Kurnool six each, Anantapuramu, SPS Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram five each. East Godavari added four more deaths to its tally.