Home/ News / India/  AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Live updates: Result to be declared today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Live updates: Result to be declared today

1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 07:28 AM IST Livemint
AP SSC 10th Result 2023 will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh government on SaturdayPremium
AP SSC 10th Result 2023 will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live: The Direcotrate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, will announce the result of students who appeared in class 10th exam in 2023 today. Students can check result at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC results 2023: Students who appeared in the AP SSC examination in 2023, can check their result at 11:30 am on Saturday. The results of 6.5 lakh students who appeared in the exam will be announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh.

To check their result, students can visit the official website of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The details of the result will be released by the Minister of Education, Botsa Satyanarayana, during a press conference on Saturday morning. He will also announce the pass percentage, merit list, and toppers name during the press conference. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.

06 May 2023, 07:28:01 AM IST

How to check AP SSC 10th result 2023

Follow the step-by-step process to know how to check result:

-Go to the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

-Click on AP 10th Result link available on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-Your result will appear on the screen.

-Download the page for future reference.

06 May 2023, 06:10:25 AM IST

AP SSC exam 2023 details

The Andhra Pradesh Senior Secondary examinations were conducted in single shift- from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm. Examination of first language paper 2 and SSC vocational course theory, ended earlier at 11:15 am and 11:30 am. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.

06 May 2023, 06:04:49 AM IST

AP SSC 10 Result 2023 link: Students can check their result here

To check their result, class 10th students can visit the official website of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in. It is important to keep the log in details handy to ensure a hassle free process of checking the result. 

06 May 2023, 06:02:31 AM IST

AP SSC 10th Result 2023 announcement date

Directorate of Government Examinations will announce the result of students who appeared in class 10 examinations in 2023, on Saturday. Students can visit the site results.bse.ap.gov.in. to check their result

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout