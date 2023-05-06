AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Live updates: Result to be declared today

AP SSC results 2023: Students who appeared in the AP SSC examination in 2023, can check their result at 11:30 am on Saturday. The results of 6.5 lakh students who appeared in the exam will be announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh.
The details of the result will be released by the Minister of Education, Botsa Satyanarayana, during a press conference on Saturday morning. He will also announce the pass percentage, merit list, and toppers name during the press conference.
Follow the step-by-step process to know how to check result:
-Go to the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
-Click on AP 10th Result link available on the home page.
-Enter the login details and click on submit.
-Your result will appear on the screen.
-Download the page for future reference.
The Andhra Pradesh Senior Secondary examinations were conducted in single shift- from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm. Examination of first language paper 2 and SSC vocational course theory, ended earlier at 11:15 am and 11:30 am.
