The Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 202 has been declared. The AP SSC annual exams results were announced on 6 June. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared, of which 4,14,281 passed their AP SSC exams. Those who flunked were given an opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.

The supplementary exam results will be available on the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

The pass percentage of this year was 67.26% in the first Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination conducted post Covid-19 pandemic

In 2022, nearly 3.17 lakh students passed in first class while 69,597 passed in second class and 26,895 passed in third class. According to official data, as many as 2,01,627 (32.7%) failed in one or more subjects.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will need to use the board exam hall ticket number to check AP SSC supplementary result 2022.

The official reports also suggest that most candidates flunked in Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies exams. The highest pass percentage was of the English medium candidates at 77.55, while it was 43.97 for Telugu medium candidates.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022: Here's how to check online

1. Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in to access the score

2. Select ‘AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link’ from the drop-down menu

3. In the appropriate field, enter a student’s roll number

4. To save it, click the submit button

5. On the screen, the online AP 10th results 2022 marks memo will show

6. Take a printout or a screenshot of the page so that you may refer to it later