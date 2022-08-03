AP SSC supplementary results 2022 announced. How to download here1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 04:54 PM IST
- The supplementary exam results will be available on the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
The Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 202 has been declared. The AP SSC annual exams results were announced on 6 June. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared, of which 4,14,281 passed their AP SSC exams. Those who flunked were given an opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.