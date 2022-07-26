AP TET Admit Card 2022 released. Check here steps to download hall ticket, other details1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Government has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. The candidates who had registered for the examination can visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in to download their hall ticket.
The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier informed that the AP TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 6 to 21. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5pm.
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is slated to be held in two shifts. Here are the details of the exam schedule
First Shift - 09:30 AM to 12:00 PM
Second Shift - 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
Paper I A will be conducted for candidates who had applied for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B will be held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.
The candidates can choose their Exam Center through their Candidate Login on the AP TET website.
The AP TET Admit Card 2022 that released today are available on the official website aptet.apcfss.in. Here's how to download the hall ticket
1. Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in
2. Go to Candidate login and login using candidate ID and date of birth
3. The AP TET admit card will appear on screen
4. Download and take a printout for future reference
