AP train crash: Full Kavach cover may take a decade
Kavach would have worked if there was a gap between the two trains but it needs to be rolled out along with block signalling and centralized traffic control systems.
New Delhi: The railways plans to speed up the roll-out of safety systems on busy routes to prevent train crashes such as the one in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, but experts said given the size of the Indian rail network, the task may take a decade to complete.
