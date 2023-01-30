The India Meteorological Department on 30 January has predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today.

As per IMD, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Yamunanagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal in Haryana.

In Uttar Pradesh, rainfall has been predicted in Saharanpur, Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad.

In Rajasthan, light to moderate rain is predicted in Bhiwari, Tizara, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Bharatpur during next 2 hours, as per IMD.

In another update, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi has said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi during the next 2 hours.

IMD has also said that impact is expected and also suggested action due to rain over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas: Water logging in low lying areas, occasional reduction in visibility, disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time, minor damage to kutcha, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure, damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.

IMD has also suggested action suggested for the people - Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination, follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard, avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often, avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

Speaking of areas likely to receive rainfall in most places of entire Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi.

Places like Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar will get light to moderate intensity rain.

Earlier on Sunday, a MeT department official told PTI that parts of Rajasthan recorded 10 to 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours due to an active western disturbance leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Sahada of Bhilwara, Relmagra of Rajsamand, Dabok of Udaipur, Bheem of Rajsamand recorded 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Various other places across the state recorded 10 to 20 mm rainfall during the same period.

In Rajasthan, hailstorms damaged crops in Udaipur. A local said, "Our crop has been damaged, what will we eat now? I request the government to help us."

According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly.

"Western Disturbance's long active tail is full of thunderstorms. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it's instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi," tweeted IndiaMetSky Weather.

Western Disturbance is a weather phenomenon that affects the northwestern parts of India, bringing with it clouds, rains, and sometimes snow.

Western Disturbances form over the Mediterranean Sea and move eastward, picking up moisture and energy as they go. When they reach the northwestern parts of India, they interact with the Himalayas and cause an increase in cloud cover, which often results in precipitation in the form of rain or snow.

