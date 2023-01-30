Apart from Delhi, these places to receive light to moderate intensity rain today; See list here3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:57 AM IST
- Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi has said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi during the next 2 hours.
The India Meteorological Department on 30 January has predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×