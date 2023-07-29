Apartments in Bengaluru now come with deposits up to ₹25 lakh, loan options available1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Bengaluru house rent rises, tenants may now need bank loan for security deposits.
As Bengaluru house rent continues to rise, tenants may now require a bank loan to cover their security deposit. Several recent listings from the city indicate the need for a multi-lakh deposit - going up to ₹25,00,000. But as listing websites assured, loans were available at the ‘lowest interest rates’.
An apartment currently listed on Nobroker.in has the owner seeking a ₹25 lakh security deposit from the prospective tenant, while another wanted ₹20 lakh. Both apartments are situated in Bengaluru's HSR Layout area and feature four or more bedrooms each.
A photo of the flat listing has now gone viral on social media with many wondering if there had been a typing error. Others sought to know why there was no option for 'kidney donation'.
The flat also comes with a non-negotiable ₹2,50,000 monthly rent.
“Centrally Air- conditioned apartment with 4 BHK and servant room. Dry and Modular Wet kitchen with OTG. Terrace garden with 5 Acre BBMP garden view. Optional full furnished option also available on request . Private elevator entrance . Roof top Swimming pool , steam , Sauna , kSquash Court , Club house and GYM. Terrace party hall with barbecue," the listing explained.
Earlier in April this year, a report released by Anarock said that Thanisandra Main Road and Marathahalli-ORR in Bengaluru had recorded the highest residential rental growth. These areas saw a rise of 24% year-on-year in the January-March period for a standard 2 BHK home of 1,000 square feet area.
Whitefield and Sarajpur were at second and third positions with 21% and 20% growth, respectively, in rental between January-March 2022 and January-March 2023.
Meanwhile, brokers in the city have begun offering 'house-hunting packages' that come with pick up and drop facilities. Brokers have reportedly begun hiring field agents to look for available properties. These agents look for inventory in a few designated areas and compile a list.
(With inputs from agencies)
