Apax Partners to sell its entire stake in Shriram Finance2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 10:39 PM IST
The deal is valued at approximately ₹2,250 crore and is being offered at a discount of about 6% to the current market price
BENGALURU : Private equity major Apax Partners LLP is likely to sell its entire 4.63% stake in non-bank lender Shriram Finance in a block deal on Friday, a person aware of the development said.