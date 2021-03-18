APEDA and NSIC join hands to empower agri entrepreneurs

To support and empower agri entrepreneurs, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure cooperation in range of areas focussing on harnessing exports potential of agricultural and processed food products manufactured by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the MoU, the key areas of cooperation include facilitating APEDA registered members getting assistance under all the NSCI schemes. The MoU also envisages ensuring sustainability and growth of MSMEs by addressing issues such as technology, skill, quality products and market access.

The collaborations between APEDA which functions under Ministry of Commerce and NSIC which operates under Ministry of Micro Small & Medium Enterprise also support promotion of green and sustainable manufacturing technology for the MSME clusters so as to enable units to switch to sustainable and green production processes and products.

APEDA and NSIC will also facilitate participation of MSMEs in fairs of international level including B2B & B2C fairs to be organized in India and abroad and also to mutually cooperate in international business development & promotions.

The MoU also entails providing assistance available under schemes of the central government towards capacity building of MSME enterprises for their social & environmental compliances and skilling as per international standards. Both the organisations would organize awareness programs about schemes of MSME Ministry, and schemes implemented by NSIC.

The MoU was signed by APEDA secretary Dr. Sudhanshu and NSIC Director in charge of planning and marketing P Udayakumar. “The MoU was signed for utilising organisational expertise of both organizations by mutually working together to synergize the activities in the interest of agriculture and allied sectors for bringing better value to the stakeholders," APEDA said in a statement.

APEDA has been focusing on collaborative approach to bring synergy with number of organisations and institutions having inherent professional and specialised expertise in different areas for capacity building of various stakeholders and providing solutions for addressing some of the identified interventions for the development of agriculture and its export enhancement in consonance with the objectives set under Agri Export Policy (AEP) announced by the government in 2018.

APEDA has roped in state governments to effectively implement AEP. The states that have finalized the state specific action plan for exports are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh while the action plans of other states are at different stages of finalization, APEDA said in the statement.

