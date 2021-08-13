Apeda exports unique varieties of apples from Himachal Pradesh to Bahrain

NEW DELHI : Continuing with its thrust on promoting agricultural and processed food products exports to newer destinations, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd (HPMC) on Friday exported their first consignment of five unique varieties of apples—Royal Delicious, Dark Baron Gala, Scarlet Spur, Red Velox and Golden Delicious to Bahrain.

The apples are sourced from the farmers of Himachal Pradesh and exported by Apeda-registered DM Enterprises. The apples will be showcased at the apple promotion programme organized by leading retailer—Al Jazira group commencing from 15 August 2021, which also commences 75th year of India’s independence celebration on theme—Bharat Ki Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The apple promotion programme is also being organized for familiarizing consumers in Bahrain about varieties of apples in India.

This comes at a time when India has been expanding its footprint of mango exports to the newer countries, notwithstanding logistical challenges posed by covid-19 pandemic.

In July 2021, in a major initiative to boost mango export potential from the eastern region, especially to West Asia, a consignment of geographical identification (GI) certified Fazil mango variety sourced from Malda district of West Bengal was exported to Bahrain. The consignment of Fazil mango was exported by Apeda-registered DM enterprises, Kolkata, and imported by Al Jazira group, Bahrain.

Apeda has been initiating measures to boost fruits and vegetables exports from the non-traditional regions and states. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports.

Prior to the mango shipment to Bahrain, Apeda organized a mango promotion programme at Doha, Qatar, where nine varieties of mangoes, including GI-certified varieties from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the stores of importer Family Food Centre.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.