Apeda exports unique varieties of apples from Himachal Pradesh to Bahrain

NEW DELHI : Continuing with its thrust on promoting agricultural and processed food products exports to newer destinations, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd (HPMC) on Friday exported their first consignment of five unique varieties of apples—Royal Delicious, Dark Baron Gala, Scarlet Spur, Red Velox and Golden Delicious to Bahrain.