NEW DELHI: To boost export of agricultural and processed food products, especially from Karnataka, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bangalore.

According to the MoU, the key areas of cooperation include developing technologies jointly with APEDA for advance alertness, efficient & precision farming for enhancing quality exports; diversifying the export basket, destinations; boosting high-value agri exports by establishing Brand India globally by increasing agri-exports from Karnataka under Agri Export Policy (AEP) announced by the government in 2018.

The collaborations between APEDA, which functions under commerce ministry, and the UAS, will also help strengthen forward and backward linkages, participations in international exhibitions and fairs, branding and marketing, establishment of market intelligence cell, developing traceability systems.

The APEDA and UAS, Bangalore, will also facilitate participation of farmers, entrepreneurs, exporters and other stakeholders to promote agri-businesses and exports, including B2B & B2C fairs to be organised in India and abroad and also mutually cooperate in market development and traceability in millets and millet products, fresh fruits like mango, vegetables, jaggery, processed fruits and vegetables. Promotion and hand-holding of farmer producer organizations / farmer producer companies and linking them with international markets will also be the part of the agreement between APEDA and UAS.

“The MoU will also help in development of agri entrepreneurs, technopreneurs capacity building, robust skill development and focus on building a collaborative approach for promoting export by creation of product specific clusters," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

APEDA and UAS, Bangalore have also agreed to work in close coordination to establish a centre of capacity building at the university for farmers and also a post graduate certification course.

“The MoU will also help in development of an end-to-end sustainable value chain of horticulture/livestock produce with APEDA to promote better consignment commitment to importing countries and developing standard operating procedures of potential products of the state for exports," the commerce ministry said.

