APEDA inks MoU with Bengaluru varsity to boost agri exports

The APEDA and UAS, Bangalore, will also facilitate participation of farmers, entrepreneurs, exporters and other stakeholders to promote agri-businesses and exports, including B2B & B2C fairs to be organised in India and abroad and also mutually cooperate in market development and traceability in millets and millet products, fresh fruits like mango, vegetables, jaggery, processed fruits and vegetables. Promotion and hand-holding of farmer producer organizations / farmer producer companies and linking them with international markets will also be the part of the agreement between APEDA and UAS.