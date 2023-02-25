APEDA inks pact with Lulu Group to promote millets in GCC countries

New Delhi: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will collaborate with international retail hypermarket chain Lulu Group to promote Indian nutritional millets and value-added products in West Asia.

“APEDA aims to promote millet products and value-added products around the world in association with Lulu Group, which is an international retail hypermarket chain that operates stores and shopping malls across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, India and Far East," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

As per a Memorandum of Understanding signed between APEDA director Tarun Bajaj and Lulu Hypermarket LLC COO VI Saleem, in Dubai, the retailer will facilitate promotional activities for millet products and enable the country to display millets and its value added products, ready to eat products in international retail chains by sourcing it from farmer producer organizations, farmer producer companies, women entrepreneurs and startups.

APEDA will facilitate manufactures to send various samples of millet products to Lulu Hypermarkets, which will be showcased at its various stores. APEDA, in association with Lulu Group, will also provide assistance in labeling of the products in accordance with the requirement of different importing countries.

As a part of its series of events for the promotion of International Year of Millets (IYoM) 2023, APEDA is organizing export promotion activities for millets in 16 International Trade Fairs, including Gulfood 2023.

India has exported millets worth $46.05 million during April-November 2022-23 with the UAE being the major importing country.

According to the ministry, the signing of MoU will facilitate APEDA’s strategy to promote the export of millets and its value-added products in West Asian countries to achieve the overall set target of $100 million.

It is estimated that the millets market is set to grow from its current value of more than $9 billion to over $12 billion by 2025.

The government is also mobilizing start-ups for export promotion of value-added products in the ‘Ready to Eat’ and ‘Ready to Serve’ category such as noodles, pasta, breakfast cereals mix, biscuits, cookies, snacks, sweets, etc.

As per the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) data, India registered a growth of 8.02% year-on-year in the export of millets in the financial year 2021-22 to 159,332.16 tonne.