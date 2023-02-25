APEDA inks pact with Lulu Group to promote millets in GCC countries
Lulu Group will facilitate promotional activities for millet products and enable the country to display millets and its value added products, ready to eat products in international retail chains
New Delhi: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will collaborate with international retail hypermarket chain Lulu Group to promote Indian nutritional millets and value-added products in West Asia.
