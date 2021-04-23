Apex court seeks national plan on crisis

The bench also issued notices to petitioners before six high courts that are hearing issues related to the covid crisis, asking why it should not pass uniform orders. “The high courts have passed certain orders which may have the effect of accelerating and prioritizing the services to a certain set of people and slowing down the availability of these resources to certain other groups whether the groups are local, regional or otherwise," the court order said while telling Mehta that these orders were also creating confusion and diversion of resources because of different priorities.

