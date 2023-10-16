In a recent development on the row over Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha, the Supreme Court agreed to examine the AAP MP's plea challenging his indefinite suspension. The SC also sought the assistance of the attorney general in adjudicating the issue.

The apex court also issued the notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Raghav Chadha's plea which will be heard on October 30.

The bench hearing the matter comprised Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. It took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi and lawyer Shadan Farasat, representing Raghav Chadha. In his submission, Rakesh Dwivedi underlined that suspension cannot extend beyond the particular session during which the decision to suspend the members was made.

Other than Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Raghav Chadha also made the chairperson of the House and the privileges committee the parties to his petition.

The petition has noted that the suspension beyond the remaining period of an ongoing session would not only be a grossly irrational measure, but it would also be a violative of basic democratic values owing to the unessential deprivation of the member concerned and more importantly, the constituency remaining unrepresented in the House.

Why was Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha?

On August 11, the Rajya Sabha approved a motion moved by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanding action against the AAP leader. The motion sought action against Chadha on the ground of including the names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee. The select committe was made for considering the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Raghav Chadha was suspended on the last day of the Monsoon session for "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.

