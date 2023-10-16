Supreme Court sends notice to Rajya Sabha Secretariat on AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension
Row over Raghav Chadha’s suspension: SC seeks Rajya Sabha secretariat's reply on AAP MP's petition
In a recent development on the row over Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha, the Supreme Court agreed to examine the AAP MP's plea challenging his indefinite suspension. The SC also sought the assistance of the attorney general in adjudicating the issue.
