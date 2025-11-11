Apex drug regulator warns pharma units not complying with GMP rules by 31 December to face closure
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 11 Nov 2025, 05:00 am IST
Summary
Drug regulator DCGI has directed state authorities to enforce updated Good Manufacturing Practices strictly.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Drug regulators in various states have issued warning notices to manufacturers to close operations for not complying with good manufacturing practices, three officials familiar with the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story