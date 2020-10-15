APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others pay tributes

Former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was fondly called the 'Missile Man', is being remembered on his 89th birth anniversary today. From being the people's President to spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles, late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has contributed to the development of the country in different spheres. Kalam was born in 1931 in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a beautiful video on Twitter with famous quotes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. "Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions," PM Modi wrote.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remembered former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, recalling his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

"He made invaluable contribution in strengthening India's defence & space capabilities. He will always remain an inspiration to every Indian," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The vice president quoted Kalam's words, "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

"On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tribute to former President of India & Bharat Ratna Shri APJ Abdul Kalam. His remarkable vision, steadfast determination & unyielding passion, all for the progress of India, places him in the club of our Nation's greatest leaders,' Congress Party tweeted.

"Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India's space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration," Amit Shah tweeted.

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri also paid homage to the former President of India.

For his work in the stream of science and politics, the 11th President was also awarded India's highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna.

Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.









