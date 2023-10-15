APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to former President, says ‘incomparable contribution to nation’
PM Modi pays tribute to former Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary
Prime minster Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tribute to former Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary lauding his ‘incomparable contribution in nation building’
World Students' Day on October 15 commemorates Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's contributions to academia and research. Despite some claims of United Nations involvement, it's primarily celebrated in India.
