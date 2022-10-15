In a Twitter post, Mahindra shared a photo of Kalam and called it his 'favourite'. The business tycoon also explained why he really liked that photo of Dr Kalam. According to Anand Mahindra, in that photo Dr Kalam's eyes were deep, always looking into the future. Mahindra captioned the picture as, "My favourite photo of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He appears to be looking at a speaker. But his eyes were always looking much farther; way into the future; an ideal future he worked relentlessly to bring to this country that he loved. #APJAbdulKalamBirthAnniversary".