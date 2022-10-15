APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: This photo of Dr Kalam is Anand Mahindra's favourite; Here's why2 min read . 01:42 PM IST
- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was India's president between 2002-07 and was considered a statesman
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday paid tribute to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.
In a Twitter post, Mahindra shared a photo of Kalam and called it his 'favourite'. The business tycoon also explained why he really liked that photo of Dr Kalam. According to Anand Mahindra, in that photo Dr Kalam's eyes were deep, always looking into the future. Mahindra captioned the picture as, "My favourite photo of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He appears to be looking at a speaker. But his eyes were always looking much farther; way into the future; an ideal future he worked relentlessly to bring to this country that he loved. #APJAbdulKalamBirthAnniversary".
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was one of India's leading scientists, he wrote some bestselling books. He was India's president between 2002-07 and was considered a statesman. He was also called the "People's President" as the demands of the highest office did not dim his zeal to meet with people, especially, students, a habit he maintained after his tenure was over.
Kalam contributed to the development of the country in different spheres.
As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
While, his work in the development and operationalisation of Indigenous guided missiles - AGNI and PRITHVI - earned him the title of the 'Missile Man of India,' there are many more ways in which Kalam has helped India in the division of science and technology. He directed the project to develop India's first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV). Back in the 1980s, when India had hardly dreamt of having its indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV), Dr Kalam's over 10-year-long hard work as the project director for the development of the indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle at ISRO led to the ground-breaking scientific development.
It was in July 1980, that India's SLV-III successfully deployed the Rohini satellite in near-Earth orbit leading to the country becoming a member of the exclusive Space Club.
Kalam also headed the projects Devil and Valiant which had the aim of developing ballistic missiles using the technology behind the successful SLV program. Under mission Kalam with other projects, members developed many missiles including AGNI which is an intermediate-range ballistic missile, and PRITHVI which is a surface-to-surface missile.
Serving as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the then Prime Minister, Kalam played a major role in heading the Pokhran-II nuclear testing leading to him being known as the best nuclear scientist in the country at that time. The nuclear testing under the supervision of Kalam during the period of July 1992 to December 1999 made India a nuclear-armed state.
Working jointly with cardiologist Soma Raju, the late President developed a cost-effective coronary stent 'Kalam-Raju Stent' which helped in making healthcare accessible to all.
The duo of Kalam and Soma Raju later 2012 designed a rugged tablet computer for better healthcare administration in the rural pockets of the country. They termed it the 'Kalam-Raju tablet.'
For his work in the stream of science and politics, the 11th President was also awarded India's highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna.
Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.
His contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country.
