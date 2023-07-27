APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Top ten inspiring quotes by the 'Missile Man of India'2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India and the 11th President, left an indelible mark on science and politics. On July 27, 2015, Dr. Kalam passed away while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong
APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, known as the Missile Man of India, left a lasting mark on both science and politics. Serving as the 11th President of India, he was affectionately known as the 'People's President'. Born on 15 October 1931, his journey from a humble background in Rameswaram to the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan exemplified his unyielding spirit, determination, and dedication, reported mid-day.
