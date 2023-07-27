APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, known as the Missile Man of India, left a lasting mark on both science and politics. Serving as the 11th President of India, he was affectionately known as the 'People's President'. Born on 15 October 1931, his journey from a humble background in Rameswaram to the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan exemplified his unyielding spirit, determination, and dedication, reported mid-day.

As an aerospace scientist, Kalam made significant contributions to India's space research through his work with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

On 27 July, 2015, Dr. Kalam passed away while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong, after suffering a cardiac arrest. His legacy as a source of inspiration lives on, resonating with students and citizens across India.

Here are some of his most inspiring quotes:

“Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work." “If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun." “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal." “If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved." “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career." “Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." “To become 'unique,' the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination." “Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life." “Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustrations and obstacles. It helps us in building our willpower which is the very basis of success." “Dream is not that which you see while sleeping; it is something that does not let you sleep."

These quotes reflect Dr. Kalam's wisdom and belief in the power of dreams, hard work, and perseverance. His words continue to inspire and guide countless individuals to strive for greatness and make a positive impact on society.