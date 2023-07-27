APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, known as the Missile Man of India, left a lasting mark on both science and politics. Serving as the 11th President of India, he was affectionately known as the 'People's President'. Born on 15 October 1931, his journey from a humble background in Rameswaram to the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan exemplified his unyielding spirit, determination, and dedication, reported mid-day.

