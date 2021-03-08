APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran no more1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 01:21 AM IST
Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar(104) died of old age, sources said
Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar(104) died of old age, sources said
Former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died here on Sunday, family sources said. Maraickayar(104) died of old age, they said. He is survived by a son and two daughters. His wife had predeceased him.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin condoled the passing away of Maraickayar and expressed their sympathies with the family of the deceased.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.