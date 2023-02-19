The Martin Foundation in association with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India on 19 February launched the APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present at the event. The rocket was launched from Pattipolam village, Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation was established by the Family of Dr. Kalam in 2015 to fulfill his dreams for transforming India. “We are regularly organizing various developmental programmes across India since 2015," the foundation said.

Through this initiative, more than 5000 students from Grades VI to XII from different parts of the country, have been enabled to design and develop 150 PICO satellites, which are to be launched through the rocket.

Asper the statement, this mission has also provided an opportunity for selected students to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Martin Foundation did a total of 85 percent of the funding for this project.

The selected students have been taught about satellite technology through virtual classes, which have been followed by hands-on sessions to help them explore the project domain. They have also been made aware of the numerous benefits available in this sector.

A total of 2000 students from more than 100 government schools are a part of this rocket project.

This will be a good platform for government school students to get trained in space sciences and provide them with a platform to explore a career in that domain, the statement further read.

(With inputs from ANI)