APJ Abdul Kalam once sent a cheque for grinder he got as gift, IAS officer shares story on X
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had sent a cheque to Saubhagya Wet Grinder after receiving a grinder as a gift from the company who was the sponsor of an event.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had sent a cheque to Saubhagya Wet Grinder after researching the market price of a grinder that was gifted to him at an event. Well seems something expected of the former President of India, isn't it?
Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam BR was an Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. He was known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work in the development of ballistic missile technology.
"It was a lifelong lesson that APJ learnt from his father in his childhood: "Behind every gift, there's some selfish reason, an expectation of a return of the favour. Before you accept any gift, think hard about it." APJ's two-part autobiographies are a must for all Indians," he wrote.
"Greatness personified," another user wrote.
"Dr A P J Abdul Kalam- The people's president and great Scientist whose values and principles will inspire generations to come," the third user commented.
"People cannot forget him, he is the most loved human and president of India," the fourth user wrote.
"This is the stuff legends are made of! I take a bow to this incredible soul," the fifth user commented.