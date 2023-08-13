Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had sent a cheque to Saubhagya Wet Grinder after researching the market price of a grinder that was gifted to him at an event. Well seems something expected of the former President of India, isn't it?

While such a narrative by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is not surprising, it is always inspiring and interesting to know. Recently, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer M V Rao took to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter. to share an incident about Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

In his tweet, Rao eulogised about the late scientist's principle of not accepting any gift or favour.

Rao wrote, "In 2014, a company called 'Saubhagya Wet Grinder' was a sponsor in some event where Dr A P J Abdul Kalam was the chief guest."

He added, "The sponsor presented a gift to him which he respectfully declined to accept. The sponsor explained that it was just a grinder and requested him to accept. He took the gift without any further argument. The next day, APJ sent his person to the market to find out the price of the grinder. He later made out a cheque from his personal account of market price and sent it across to the company. As expected company decided not to deposit the cheque."

"The story does not end here. He followed up with his bank and when due deduction did not happen in time, he informed the company to deposit the cheque or else he would be constrained to send the grinder back," the caption further read.

"Seeing his resolve, the company deposited a cheque but made a photocopy of same and framed it and kept it on display," Rao shared.

