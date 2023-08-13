Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had sent a cheque to Saubhagya Wet Grinder after researching the market price of a grinder that was gifted to him at an event. Well seems something expected of the former President of India, isn't it?
While such a narrative by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is not surprising, it is always inspiring and interesting to know. Recently, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer M V Rao took to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter. to share an incident about Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
In his tweet, Rao eulogised about the late scientist's principle of not accepting any gift or favour.
Rao wrote, "In 2014, a company called 'Saubhagya Wet Grinder' was a sponsor in some event where Dr A P J Abdul Kalam was the chief guest."
He added, "The sponsor presented a gift to him which he respectfully declined to accept. The sponsor explained that it was just a grinder and requested him to accept. He took the gift without any further argument. The next day, APJ sent his person to the market to find out the price of the grinder. He later made out a cheque from his personal account of market price and sent it across to the company. As expected company decided not to deposit the cheque."
"The story does not end here. He followed up with his bank and when due deduction did not happen in time, he informed the company to deposit the cheque or else he would be constrained to send the grinder back," the caption further read.
"Seeing his resolve, the company deposited a cheque but made a photocopy of same and framed it and kept it on display," Rao shared.
Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam BR was an Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. He was known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work in the development of ballistic missile technology.
Since being posted, the tweet has amassed more than 2 lakh views and several comments.
"It was a lifelong lesson that APJ learnt from his father in his childhood: "Behind every gift, there's some selfish reason, an expectation of a return of the favour. Before you accept any gift, think hard about it." APJ's two-part autobiographies are a must for all Indians," he wrote.
"Greatness personified," another user wrote.
"Dr A P J Abdul Kalam- The people's president and great Scientist whose values and principles will inspire generations to come," the third user commented.
"People cannot forget him, he is the most loved human and president of India," the fourth user wrote.
"This is the stuff legends are made of! I take a bow to this incredible soul," the fifth user commented.
