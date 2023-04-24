New Delhi: APM Terminals Pipavav has announced plans to set up a new liquid berth at the port with an investment of around $90 million to boost its handling capacity of liquid cargo.

Currently, the port can handle 2 million metric tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, but the new berth will increase the capacity to 5.2 million metric tonnes. The investment aligns with the port’s objective to contribute to India’s logistics infrastructure growth, bolster connectivity to the northwest hinterlands, and provide end-to-end solutions to customers.

Girish Aggarwal, managing director of APM Terminals Pipavav, stated that the expansion would have a positive impact on Gujarat’s economy by boosting trade and commerce while enhancing the logistics infrastructure of the country. The port’s LPG handling capacity expansion comes at a time when the country’s households are increasingly using LPG for kitchen fuel, and the LPG consumer base has substantially increased over the past few years.

APM Terminals Pipavav is among the few ports in India with LPG rail siding within the port that can accommodate a full train carrying around 1,200 MT of LPG cargo. The new berth’s establishment will be subject to regulatory and other approvals. Aggarwal added that the port is well-positioned to fulfill customers’ needs for sustainable, quicker, and cost-efficient movement of goods from the port, as the Dedicated Freight Corridor becomes operational and the government emphasizes the use of railways for cargo transportation.