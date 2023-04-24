APM Terminals Pipavav to enhance liquid cargo handling capacity with $90 mn investment1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Currently, the port can handle 2 million metric tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, but the new berth will increase the capacity to 5.2 million metric tonnes
New Delhi: APM Terminals Pipavav has announced plans to set up a new liquid berth at the port with an investment of around $90 million to boost its handling capacity of liquid cargo.
