APMC Mumbai to conduct covid-19 tests of 15,000 market people at cheaper rates

MUMBAI : The top management of Agriculture Produce Markets Commission (APMC) will conduct rapid medical tests of all the 15,000-odd market staff, traders and their helpers at highly subsidised rates to address concerns about the market being a nodal point for the transmission of covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai area.

After a few APMC employees tested positive recently, the rising curve of covid-19 cases in the city is being partly attributed APMC's functioning, which can house crowds of about 1 lakh people on a normal business day. APMC packs, loads and supplies foodgrains, vegetables, fruits and spices to Mumbai and its suburban areas and it is being felt that the virus could have probably been transmitted to different parts of Mumbai through this route.

APMC market director Nilesh Veera refutes this, “There is a notion that since APMC market has been functioning and so many people were coming in, covid-19 was spreading in Navi Mumbai and some parts of Mumbai. This may not be correct at all."

APMC has been kept shut from 11 May to 17 May. APMC is using this time to conduct disinfection, fumigation and sanitization activity.

Alongside, APMC market is also conducting screening and subsequent check-ups from Wednesday in the foodgrains market.

Veera said screening for covid-19 symptoms will be free but Rs. 1,600 will be charged per individual for conducting tests on symptomatic individuals, compared with Rs. 4,500 charged by hospitals in the city.

“For conducting the tests APMC has tied-up with JJ Hospital. The cost of tests for the traders and their helpers will be borne by the traders. For AMPC’s own staff of around 500, the cost of screening and the tests will be paid from the treasury of APMC," said Veera.

On 7 May, Mint reported that Navi Mumbai mayor Jaywant Sutar had urged the state government to shut agricultural produce market committee (APMC) market in Vashi.

Sutar said the rise in the number of covid-19 cases has severely hit supplies and there is fear among traders and buyers. Food grains are the only items that are supplied to retail markets via APMCs, while for vegetables and fruits, the state has allowed direct supply from farms to retailers.

“On Tuesday the checkups are happening only for the staff , policemen and security guards at APMC. The doctors’ team has been provided by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). So tomorrow (Wednesday) onwards 1,000-2,000 odd people, including traders and staff will be screened and tested daily," said Veera.

After each screening and testing the special passes issued to the APMC traders will be stamped.

“This is to ensure that their tests have been completed, so that when the market begins at least we all will know who are tested, affected or yet to be screened. Those who are not screened alternate arrangements will have to be done."

Veera said, “Even if any individual, who is tested negative now, but found to be positive later, we will at least be able to claim that the infection has not spread from the APMC market because the market is now shut. This will clear us from the blame and general notion that the pandemic is spreading from the APMC market."

Last week around 4,000 APMC personnel in the vegetables market were screened by a team of around 10 doctors and their assistants.

“About 20-odd covid-19 positive cases have been detected in the vegetables market after the screening last Sunday. In the foodgrains market so far, 18 positive cases have been found in the but their tests were conducted separately," said Veera.

As on Thursday, when the meeting between APMC and the NMMC commissioner happened, there were about 130 confirmed cases related to APMC, out of which 75 cases were directly linked to the APMC market staff, while others were their family members and their contacts, said Veera.

Today, there are 748 positive cases confirmed in Navi Mumbai.

On Wednesday at least five doctors along with their teams are likely to come and conduct the tests at APMC.

To ensure that there is no shortage or price rise in food grains due to the shutdown, APMC has already supplied enough foodgrains to the retail market for the next one week.

To avoid crowding, the APMC authorities had issued special identity cards approved by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and endorsed by the Maharashtra police.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have been on the rise even as the state has been under a lockdown for over a month.

India's COVID-19 count jumped to 70,756 as on Tuesday, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 23,401. Maharashtra has confirmed 36 deaths on Monday, taking the total death toll in the state to 868.

Mumbai, Pune and Thane are the worst-affected regions in Maharashtra.

